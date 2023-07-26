© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Michigan Radio Awards
Michigan Radio is proud of its legacy of excellence in reporting. The Michigan Radio news team has been recognized with more than 45 awards from numerous organizations including the award for General Excellence from the Michigan Associated Press, and Station of the Year Award from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters. Michigan Radio has also received national awards from the Public Radio News Directors, Inc., Radio Television Digital News Association, UNITY: Journalists of Color, and the Association for Women in Communications.

Michigan Radio Awards - 2023

Michigan Radio | By Noah Jackson
Published July 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM EDT

These awards were received by Michigan Radio in 2023 for news coverage in 2022.

Michigan Associated Press Media Editors

Statewide Awards:

  • Best Reporter/Anchor: Beenish Ahmed, Michigan Radio
  • Rising Star, Broadcast: Rachel Ishikawa, Michigan Radio 

First Place

Second Place

Public Media Journalists Association

First Place

Radio Television Digital News Association - Edward R. Murrow Regional Awards 

Detroit Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists 

  • SPJ Young Journalist of the Year: Briana Rice
  • Sojourner Truth Award in Topical Reporting: Beenish Ahmed, Jamie Simmons, Nisa Khan, Sarah Hulett, Lindsey Smith, Amplify Team

Asian American Journalists Association 

Pulitzer Prize Finalist

Association of Health Care Journalists - 2022 Awards for Excellence in Health Care Journalism

Audio Reporting (large division)

Michigan Press Association

News Media-Statewide - Special Section

  • Second Place: Water's True Cost, Great Lakes News Collaborative  (Michigan Radio, Bridge Michigan, DPTV and Circle of Blue)

Michigan Association of Broadcasters 

Best in Category

Merit Awards

  • Newscast: 6 a.m., Aug. 2, 2022 by Lauren Talley
  • Use of New Media: Zoe Clark, Michigan Radio Digital team, “It’s Just Politics” TikTok
  • Community Involvement: Local Lives event, Michigan Radio Marketing
  • Station Excellence: Michigan Radio

Finalist

  • Station of the Year
Noah Jackson
