Michigan Radio is proud of its legacy of excellence in reporting. The Michigan Radio news team has been recognized with more than 45 awards from numerous organizations including the award for General Excellence from the Michigan Associated Press, and Station of the Year Award from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters. Michigan Radio has also received national awards from the Public Radio News Directors, Inc., Radio Television Digital News Association, UNITY: Journalists of Color, and the Association for Women in Communications.
Michigan Radio Awards - 2023
These awards were received by Michigan Radio in 2023 for news coverage in 2022.
Michigan Associated Press Media Editors
Statewide Awards:
- Best Reporter/Anchor: Beenish Ahmed, Michigan Radio
- Rising Star, Broadcast: Rachel Ishikawa, Michigan Radio
First Place
- Best Continuing Coverage: Kate Wells, Tracy Samilton, and Sarah Cwiek for their coverage of abortion on the ballot, including “Nine Days in a Michigan Abortion Clinic, as election looms”
- Best Documentary: Kate Wells, Sarah Hulett, Lindsey Smith, Mercedes Mejia, Lauren Weber Davis and Paulette Parker “Nine Days in a Michigan Abortion Clinic, as election looms”
- Best Public Service: Nisa Khan and the Amplify Team, “How to Escrow your rent in Michigan”
- Best Investigative Reporting: Beenish Ahmed, Nisa Khan, Sarah Hulett and Lindsey Smith: “At least 120 inmates locked up in Wayne County for 18 months or more without trials, conviction”
- Best Sports Coverage: Tracy Samilton and Stateside Staff, Michigan Radio: “Collision Course”
- Best Multi-media Storytelling: Zoe Clark and Jodi Westrick “It’s Just Politics” Tiktok
- Best Digital Presence: Michigan Radio
- Best Feature: Lauren Talley, Nisa Khan: “Mornings in Michigan: During Ramadan’s Early hours, thousands gather for food, faith and community”
Second Place
- Best Continuing Coverage: Tracy Samilton, “Victims of auto no-fault reform”
- Best Documentary: Tracy Samilton and Stateside, Michigan Radio: “Collision Course”
Public Media Journalists Association
First Place
- Continuing Coverage:Kate Wells, Tracy Samilton, Sarah Cwiek, April Baer, April Van Buren, Sarah Hulett, Lindsey Smith, “Abortion Rights on Michigan Ballot.”
- Enterprise: Kate Wells, “Nine Days in a Michigan Abortion Clinic, as Election Looms.”
- News and Public Affairs Program: Stateside, “Oxford, One Year Later.”
Radio Television Digital News Association - Edward R. Murrow Regional Awards
- News Documentary Category : Kate Wells “Nine days in a Michigan abortion clinic, as election looms.”
- Podcast Category: Tracy Samilton, Rachel Ishikawa, Stateside, “Collision Course”
- Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: Stateside, “Malcolm X was from Michigan”
Detroit Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists
- SPJ Young Journalist of the Year: Briana Rice
- Sojourner Truth Award in Topical Reporting: Beenish Ahmed, Jamie Simmons, Nisa Khan, Sarah Hulett, Lindsey Smith, Amplify Team
Asian American Journalists Association
- Excellence in Audio Storytelling, News Feature: Rachel Ishikawa, “The story of Kinuko Yada DeVee.”
Pulitzer Prize Finalist
- Finalist in Audio Reporting: Kate Wells, Sarah Hulett, Lindsey Smith, Laura Weber-Davis, Paulette Parker, “Nine Days in a Michigan Abortion Clinic, as Election Looms.”
Association of Health Care Journalists - 2022 Awards for Excellence in Health Care Journalism
Audio Reporting (large division)
- Second Place: Inside a Michigan clinic, patients talk about abortion, by Kate Wells, Sarah Hulett and Lindsey Smith
Michigan Press Association
News Media-Statewide - Special Section
- Second Place: Water's True Cost, Great Lakes News Collaborative (Michigan Radio, Bridge Michigan, DPTV and Circle of Blue)
Michigan Association of Broadcasters
Best in Category
- Hard News & Current Events Story: Kate Wells, Sarah Hulett, Lindsey Smith, Mercedes Mejia, Laura Weber Davis, “Nine days in a Michigan abortion clinic, as election looms”
- Mini-Documentary or Series: Kate Wells, Tracy Samilton, Sarah Cwiek, April Baer, April Van Buren, Sarah Hulett, Lindsey Smith, “Abortion Rights on the Michigan Ballot”
- News Special or Public Affairs Program: Stateside team, “Oxford, One Year Later”
- Special Interest & Cultural Programming: Stateside (Abortion Coverage and Whitmer Trial)
- Community Involvement: Enterprise Team events – Michigan Radio Amplify Team
Merit Awards
- Newscast: 6 a.m., Aug. 2, 2022 by Lauren Talley
- Use of New Media: Zoe Clark, Michigan Radio Digital team, “It’s Just Politics” TikTok
- Community Involvement: Local Lives event, Michigan Radio Marketing
- Station Excellence: Michigan Radio
Finalist
- Station of the Year