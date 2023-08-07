Job Summary

Michigan Radio is looking for a digital news intern to help produce and improve the content available at michiganradio.org.

This paid internship starts in September 2023, and runs through December 2023, with the possibility to extend.

We're looking for candidates who want to dabble in a little bit of everything: You'll work on original reporting for the web (so must have a good eye for news), post content from other sources like the AP or Michigan Public Radio Network, and will have opportunities to pitch ideas to help us expand our digital coverage. There may also be opportunities to collaborate and work on our social media platforms and daily newsletter content. On top of it all, you'll work with a fun, growing team in a fast-paced environment.

Applicants should have strong writing and communication skills and be self-motivated and dependable. Knowledge of multimedia software applications (i.e., Adobe Suite or Canva) and photography/videography experience is a plus (so is a sense of humor!).

Here’s what we can offer you: the opportunity to work with award-winning public radio reporters in a major market, an environment where no idea is too big, and the occasional free food and coffee. Previous interns have gone on to work at Michigan Radio, NPR, and other major public radio stations.

If interested, please email a cover letter, resume, and a writing sample (or other comparable work: social media, video, photography, etc.) to Director of Digital Audiences Jodi Westrick (jowest@umich.edu). Including links to multimedia projects is encouraged but not required. Be sure to include DIGITAL NEWS INTERNSHIP in the subject line.

We’re looking for someone who’s available to work 15-20 hours/week during normal business hours. We have flexibility for remote work, but are operating on hybrid office hours. Please include times and dates available for work in your email. A note: The University of Michigan requires employees to be vaccinated for both remote and in-person work.

