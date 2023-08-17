How to Apply

A cover letter is required for consideration for this position and should be attached as the first page of your resume. The cover letter should address your specific interest in the position and outline experience that directly relates to this position. Your submissions will be used to assess your writing skills during the initial screening process. Submit a cover letter and resume as one file (due to system limitations).

Apply online at https://careers.umich.edu/ Enter in the Keyword: 238489

Job Summary

Reporting to the Director of Development, you will play a key role in managing and supporting merchant accounts, data loads, data quality, and integrity within our customer-relationship management (CRM) system and the integrations between multiple campus systems. As a member of the Michigan Radio team, the Business Systems Analyst Intermediate will work in a collaborative environment and cross-functional teams to support the needs of Michigan Radio and the university community. You will work a hybrid schedule with defined in-person days in the office for collaboration with colleagues.

Responsibilities

80% Database management activities in fundraising and CRM databases:



You will manage and develop routine and new reports using fundraising and CRM databases (Donor & Alumni Relationship Tool (DART), Blackbaud, Allegiance, and Salesforce);



You will provide ad hoc information retrieval using a variety of technical query writing or system tools, reports, or programs;



You will evaluate requests to determine the best method for data retrieval;



You will create marketing efforts in Allegiance and filter them through DART/Blackbaud CRM Marketing Efforts per client specifications and timelines;



You will develop and execute complex queries and programmatic logic to integrate DART/Blackbaud CRM-specific export data and externally processed export data to summarize and analyze the data;



You will perform data preparation, analysis, maintenance, manipulation, and cleansing;



You will assist the business department in audit-related activities, which include a reconciliation of donor and corporate sponsorship client history with the University general ledger;



You will produce and maintain routine system outputs (including pledge reminders, premium fulfillment, renewal information, gift acknowledgment, Salesforce reports, dashboards, and Pardot templates per university and department policies and schedules;



You will represent Michigan Radio’s development team on university committees and workgroups;

20% Continuous improvement efforts:



You will initiate projects, new processes and develop sustainable improvements that ensure data quality and integrity;



You will work closely with internal and external customers to support data audits, integrity checks (of the biographic and demographic data as well as accurate and consistent data entry), edits, and cleanups based on policies, standards, and customer requests within the CRM and integrations between systems;



You will use your natural curiosity to ask the right questions in gathering requirements, analyzing the impact, and developing creative solutions;



You will train team members in areas affecting data integrity and reporting;



You will collaborate and build relationships with clients, ensuring their needs are identified and supported;



You will provide customer support training by instructing non-technical end-users in the use of existing reports to provide backup support;

Required Qualifications:



Bachelor's degree or equivalent combination of education and related experience



3+ years of intermediate experience managing relational databases and applying data assurance best practices



3+ years of experience with data manipulation tools such as spreadsheets (can write advanced macros), import/export tools, and scripts



Project management experience



Extensive experience with relational databases, modern database applications (Filemaker Pro), and architecture



Advanced SQL skills to write queries and stored procedures for data cleanup, import, and custom exports



Demonstrated skills in business systems analysis, requirements gathering, design, and system testing



Proficiency with advanced features of Microsoft Office suite



Experience working with confidential data



Demonstrated excellence in multiple competencies, including project management, teamwork, analytical thinking, and client/customer awareness



Ability to work with changing priorities and with multiple projects required



Have a passion for excellent customer service and commitment to exceptional quality.

Desired Qualifications

Experience with MPathways (Peoplesoft), Business Objects Querying/Reporting Tool

Salesforce Certified Administrator credential (or a commitment to obtain certification within six (6) months of hire)

Additional Information



To be considered, you must be eligible to work in the United States without requiring university sponsorship for continued employment.

While work arrangements are flexible, all new employees are expected to be within commutable distance of the Ann Arbor campus. This position is a hybrid position with defined in person days.

*Limited vacation time during June and December.

New hires are typically hired into the lower portion of the range, enabling employee growth within the range over time. Actual placement in the range is based on job-related skills and experience, as evaluated throughout the interview process. A higher salary is possible for exceptionally-qualified candidates.

Excellent benefits are available. For details, see http://benefits.umich.edu

Salary: $60,000 - $70,000

Application Deadline:

Job openings are posted for a minimum of seven calendar days. The review and selection process may begin as early as the eighth day after posting. This opening may be removed from posting boards and filled any time after the minimum posting period has ended.

Michigan Radio EEO Statement:

Michigan Radio is committed to attracting and retaining a creative workforce filled with varied perspectives and experiences to enhance and continue our mission of producing trusted content to grow a diverse community of listeners. We are committed to fostering a diverse, equitable, and inclusive environment for people from all backgrounds, identities, and ages.

University of Michigan EEO/AA Statement:

The University of Michigan is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer.