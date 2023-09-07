DISCOVER COSTA RICA WITH MICHIGAN RADIO

You can escape the cold dark winter days and fly south to a jungle paradise with friends of Michigan Radio in sun-soaked Costa Rica. You’ll join Michigan Radio’s Rebecca Williams and Costa Rican guide and naturalist Minor Alfaro on this tropical expedition, where you’ll discover a vibrant land unlike any other.

Costa Rica boasts greater biodiversity than all of Europe and North America, with over 850 species of birds and more butterflies than on the entire continent of Africa. Explore lush jungles, stroll the shores of starlit beaches and view an abundance of exotic wildlife, like toucans, quetzals, monkeys and sloths. Sultry breezes, tropical gardens, and colorful birds are all part of the exuberant Pura Vida ("pure life") of Costa Rica. Experience it for yourself, but don’t wait - space in paradise is limited!

Trip Facts

Feb. 26 – March 6, 2024

Length: 10 Days / 9 Nights

$3,995 per person double occupancy (land only)

Note: A group flight option will be available from Detroit and flights can be arranged from other departure cities.

What’s Included?



Travel with Michigan Radio’s Rebecca Williams and Earthbound Expeditions guide/naturalist Minor Alfaro

Nine nights of accommodation in charming hotels, comfortable cabins and lodges (All rooms with private baths and hot showers)

Special visits to botanical gardens, cloud forests, and orchid and butterfly galleries

All meals except two lunches and two dinners while at the beach.

Transportation from arrival to departure on board a spacious, air-conditioned motorcoach

Complimentary airport transfers in Costa Rica (if arriving the day the tour begins)

Entrances to all activities and national parks as listed in your itinerary.



Why travel with Michigan Radio?

When you travel to Costa Rica with Michigan Radio, you’ll enjoy a personalized experience led by a carefully selected guide that offers a unique perspective on the places you’ll visit. Michigan Radio news editor (and former Environment Report host) Rebecca Williams and Costa Rican guide and naturalist Minor Alfaro will accompany you on this trip and share their perspectives as you explore this tropical paradise. You’ll also join a fun group of travelers who are full of curiosity, are interested in life-long learning and share a love of public radio. If that sounds like you, learn more about this great vacation below.

Click here to get more details, or to make a reservation