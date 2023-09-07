Visit Utah’s National Parks With "All Things Considered" Host Rebecca Kruth

Join Michigan Radio’s All Things Considered host Rebecca Kruth as we team up with the travel experts at Premiere World Discovery for a fabulous tour of Utah’s National Parks in April 2024.

On this trip, you’ll experience some of the most iconic and beautiful parks in Utah and Western Colorado, including the Colorado National Monument, Dead Horse Point State Park, Arches, Capitol Reef and Canyonlands National Parks, and Monument Valley. You’ll travel through canyons carved by the Colorado River, and see towering cliffs and mesas, incredible rock formations, beautiful ranch resorts, painted canyons and enough red rock to overload the senses. These are sights that can’t be found anywhere else in the world.

You’ll join Michigan Radio's Rebecca Kruth on this Utah trip. Besides hosting All Things Considered, she also co-hosts the language podcast That's What They Say with English Professor Anne Curzan. Rebecca is an indoor climber who'd like to get more experience climbing on actual rock. She looks forward to checking out some of the nation’s most beautiful landscapes and rock formations with Michigan Radio listeners.

Trip Facts

April 28 – May 4, 2024

Length: 7 Days / 6 Nights

Price: $3,889 per person, double occupancy (includes roundtrip airfare from Detroit)

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE

TOUR HIGHLIGHTS



Arches National Park

Capitol Reef National Park

Canyonlands National Park

Dead Horse Point State Park

Canyonlands by Night Cruise

Grand Junction, Colorado

Colorado National Monument

Monument Valley

Colorado Wine Tasting

5 Night Stay in Moab, Utah

When you travel with Michigan Radio, you’ll enjoy a personalized experience hosted by carefully selected local guides. You’ll join a fun group of like-minded travelers who are full of curiosity, are interested in life-long learning…and share a love of public radio. If that sounds like you, learn more about this great vacation below.

For pricing, a complete itinerary and to sign up for the trip, click here.