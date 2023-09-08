Explore Iceland with Michigan Radio

Join Michigan Radio’s Stateside Executive Producer Laura Weber-Davis as we team up with the travel experts at Premiere World Discovery to experience the rugged beauty and Viking heritage of Iceland in September, 2024.

Get ready to discover this small island nation featuring a landscape of interesting contrasts created by volcanoes and glaciers. Iceland is very progressive and makes great efforts to honor its Viking heritage. You’ll tour Reykjavík, Iceland’s capital, and take the Golden Circle Tour, which encompasses many of Iceland’s most beautiful landmarks, including Thingvellir National Park, Gullfoss (meaning "golden falls"), and the geothermally active valley of Haukadalur, containing the Strokkur Geyser.

You’ll join Laura Weber-Davis, the Executive Producer of Michigan Radio's Stateside show, on this Iceland trip. Laura has been interested in visiting and exploring Iceland since 5th grade when she was assigned the country for a book report. Puffins! Volcanos! Waterfalls! What’s not to love? Laura enjoys trips that involve exploration of the outdoors and natural wonders, and looks forward to sharing this Icelandic island adventure with listeners!

Trip Facts

Dates: Sept. 11-17, 2024

Price: $5,189 per person, double occupancy. Includes roundtrip airfare from Detroit (other departure cities available)

TOUR HIGHLIGHTS



Reykjavik City Tour

Blue Lagoon

Golden Circle Tour

National Museum

Strokkur Geyser & Gullfoss/Golden Falls

Thingvellir National Park

South Coast Tour

Skogar Folk Museum

Skogafoss Waterfall

Viking Ship Museum

For pricing and a complete itinerary for the trip, click here.

To reserve your space on this tour, contact Premiere World Discovery at 877-953-8687 or https://res.premierworlddiscovery.com. Please refer to Booking # 169490.