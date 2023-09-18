© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Support 75 years of Michigan Radio!

Michigan Radio
Published September 18, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT

It's Michigan Radio's 75th Anniversary, and we're celebrating in a big way!

Celebrate along with us by making a donation today, which will enter you into our drawing to win a wonderful trip for two on one of these upcoming Michigan Radio listener trips:

When you travel with Michigan Radio, you’ll enjoy a personalized experience hosted by one of our programming staff and carefully selected local guides. You’ll join other travelers who are full of curiosity, are interested in life-long learning, and share a love of public radio. If that sounds like you, learn more about this fabulous vacation drawing.

Additionally, when you make a gift at or above $15/month (or a $180 one-time gift), you can choose to receive a limited edition tote bag, featuring some of our previous logos.

A tote bag is a great gift, but we’re truly receiving the greatest one through your financial support.

THANK YOU!

Station News
Related Content