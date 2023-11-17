© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Binge-listening for your holiday travels

Michigan Radio
Published November 17, 2023 at 5:13 PM EST

Maybe you're planning on hitting the road for the holidays.

Well, Michigan Radio and the team at Stateside have you covered. We've got two podcasts that are sure to keep you entertained along the way.

Ride of Passage is the true American adventure story of a solo horseback ride across the country.

Start Listening to Ride of Passage Now

Or find it wherever you listen to podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | NPR One

And Dough Dynasty unspools the history of chain pizza in America.

Start Listening to Dough Dynasty Now

Or find it wherever you listen to podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | NPR One
Related Content
  • a podcast logo meant to look like a greasy pizza box, with the words "dough dynasty" and "pizza empires... michigan made" written on the top.
    Dough Dynasty
    Dough Dynasty is a limited-run podcast series that tells the story of how Michigan became the pizza chain headquarters of the world, and how these chains shaped pizza as we know it today.
  • Ride of Passage
    Ride of Passage is a true American adventure story about one young man's solo ride across the country on horseback. In 2003, Matt Parker set out on a journey that would take years to complete. He became the first to ride horseback across the country on the American Discovery Trail.