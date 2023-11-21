Issues & Ale: It's Just Politics – Politics Year in Review

Lansing Brewing Company - Lansing

Tuesday, December 5, 2023, 7:00 PM

In-person and Online

It's been another eventful year in politics. For the first time in four decades, Michigan Democrats controlled the Governor’s office, the state House, and the state Senate. The legislative year has officially ended with the passage of clean energy, abortion rights and transparency legislation.

Join Michigan Radio’s It's Just Politics team of Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta and their expert panel for a “Politics Year in Review” at our next Issues and Ale event, Tuesday, December 5th at 7:00 PM at Lansing Brewing Company in Lansing. (518 Shiawassee, Lansing, MI 48912) In addition to discussing the political happenings of 2023, they'll also be discussing what's ahead in 2024.

You can attend in person, or take part from home. Space is limited for in person attendance. Please register in advance. Register Here.

Issues and Ale is an event series from Michigan Radio designed to engage people in conversations about important issues facing Michigan in an informal atmosphere. Your questions are always welcome.

