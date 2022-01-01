Success! Your event has been submitted

Our staff will review and edit your submission. If it's appropriate for our events calendar, it'll go live on the site, probably within 2-4 business days.Yes – there is a place in the form to include a photo or graphic that will be visible when the event is clicked-on and additional details show up.Submissions to the calendar are not forwarded to show producers and reporters. The online Community (Events) Calendar is not associated with our broadcast announcements.Some of the events you hear about on the air come from our corporate sponsors. Others arise out of our partnerships with various community organizations such as local film festivals, theatre productions, etc. We do not air PSAs per se on Michigan Radio.More often than not, events that are not added to the Community Calendar are either not local in nature, not enough information, possibly inappropriate or we feel is too narrow of interest.Additionally, we have many sources for our events calendar, so it's possible we already had your event in our system. Please search the calendar for your event before contacting our editor with further questions.Pleaseto return to the Community Calendar.