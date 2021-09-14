2013 state budget

-
If you need a vital record in Michigan, you'll likely pay more.MLive's Jonathan Oosting reports a bill recently passed by the state Senate now heads to…
-
It was a little late (they were shooting for June 1), but they got it done.Michigan Gov. Snyder signed the budget into law this afternoon. After doing so…
-
A push for change in Michigan term limitsThere are efforts underway to change Michigan’s term limits amendment. Representative Joe Havemen (R-Holland)…
-
It’s Thursday, the day we talk Michigan politics with Susan Demas, political analyst for Michigan Information and Research Service, and Ken Sikkema,…
-
Budget awaits Governor Snyder's signature State lawmakers passed a budget that would increase funding to local governments and schools."Senate Majority…
-
State lawmakers are getting close to wrapping next year’s budget. The state House has passed bills to fund schools and state government through next…
-
This week in Michigan politics, Emily Fox and Jack Lessenberry discuss the sentencing of former Michigan Supreme Court Justice Diane Hathaway, former…
-
"It's certainly a good day for early childhood advocates." - Matt Gillard of the Michigan Sandbox PartyDustin Dwyer from our State of Opportunity team has…
-
We take a look at Michigan politics with Ken Sikkema, former senate majority leader and senior policy fellow at Public Sector Consultants, and Susan…
-
There’s a tentative budget deal between Governor Rick Snyder and the Legislature’s Republican leaders.It puts more money into savings, schools, and roads.…