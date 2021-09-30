© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
2022 state budget

    Stateside
    Mixed messaging on school masks
    April Van Buren
    The state budget, signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, has a provision that could threaten the funding of local health departments that issue mask mandates. The governor says it's unenforceable, but some counties aren't willing to risk it.