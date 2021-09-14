2nd amendment

-
Talk of new gun regulations have led to a wave of gun rights advocates showing up at local government meetings in Michigan.The gun rights advocates have…
-
Colleges are allowed to ban guns on their campuses. That was the decision of the Michigan Court of Appeals Wednesday. Of the three judges on the panel,…
-
Wednesday was the annual Second Amendment March in Lansing. Gun enthusiasts took to the Capitol for speeches and mass open-carrying of firearms.According…
-
Two men who walked into a Michigan police station carrying guns and wearing body armor are facing felony charges.James Baker and Brandon Vreeland wanted…