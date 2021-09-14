-
Peter Meijer says he’s optimistic about finding bipartisan solutions as he prepares to join Congress as part of a Republican minority in the U.S.…
Today on Stateside, only eight days remain until Election Day. We take a look at the race for the 3rd congressional district currently held by U.S.…
In November of 1974, Richard Vander Veen was elected to the U.S. Congress from what was then Michigan’s fifth district.Vander Veen was from Grand Rapids.…
Former Obama administration staff member Nick Colvin has decided to leave the race for Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District.Colvin announced on his…
West Michigan businessman Joel Langlois ends his campaign to take Justin Amash’s congressional seat.Langlois was in a crowded field of Republican…
Candidates running to unseat Congressman Justin Amash will debate Monday night in Grand Rapids.Amash left the Republican Party earlier this year, after…
West Michigan businessman Joel Langlois has announced he's challenging Congressman Justin Amash for Michigan's third congressional district. The…
A West Michigan immigration attorney says she plans to be the first Democratic woman from the area ever elected to Congress.Hillary Scholten announced on…
Michigan House Representative Lynn Afendoulis announced on Thursday that she’s running for Congress.The Republican Afendoulis is running for Michigan’s…
United States Congressman Justin Amash faces another potential challenger for his seat. Democrat Nick Colvin says he will run for Michigan's 3rd…