Today on Stateside, a Saginaw case led to a federal appeals court ruling that chalking tires to track how long a car has been parked is unconstitutional.…
Officials say hacking apparently is to blame for the recent sounding of emergency warning sirens in Genesee County.The county's 911 executive board…
Think of that moment when you have to make a 911 call. It's a crisis – often life-and-death. And that 911 call is likely going through a system that's…
A carjacking involving a 3-month-old child Monday morning in Detroit led to an AMBER Alert. This incident and other recent incidents throughout the state…
Imagine for a moment what it's like to be a firefighter rushing into a burning home. The smoke can be so thick you can't see your own hand in front of…
State lawmakers are debating whether someone should face penalties if they fail to act when they know someone else is in danger.A state Senate panel is…
The city of Flint is rejoining Genesee County’s 911 system.Since 1997, the city has been using its own operators to handle emergency calls, but the city’s…
Police chiefs in Michigan are concerned that changes coming to the way the U.S. manages its broadcast spectrum may negatively affect their radio…