For 35 years, Congressman Sander Levin has represented people from parts of Oakland and Macomb counties. The Democratic congressman from Michigan's 9th…
The son of retiring Congressman Sander Levin won the Democratic nod to replace his father. Andy Levin defeated former state representative Ellen Lipton…
Former Democratic state Rep. Ellen Lipton has entered the race to succeed longtime U.S. Congressman Sander Levin. Levin has announced he will retire from…
Representative Sandy Levin's 9th Congressional District seat could stay in the family when he retires in 2019.Sandy Levin's son, Andy Levin, announced his…