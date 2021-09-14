A Look at Teacher Pay in Michigan

-
Nearly every school district in the nation uses the same type of salary schedule to pay its teachers -- a schedule with "steps" and "lanes" that pays…
Our first post in this series looked at the state's "average salary" for teachers and how that number can be misleading since it doesn't account for years…
We put out a non-scientific survey earlier this summer asking teachers in the state how they've seen their pay change over the past several years. (You…
We entrust our kids with Michigan's teachers five days a week. Yet most us of probably don't know much about the way our teachers are paid. The truth…
Michigan's average teacher salary has dropped for the fifth year in a row, and many districts say they have trouble retaining high quality teachers…