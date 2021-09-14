-
The State of Michigan says the new owner of bankrupt battery maker A123 Systems cannot get the company's state tax credits.In April, 2009 the state…
Dow Kokam, the advanced battery manufacturer, has laid off 40 to 60 employees at its Midland Battery Park and another factory in Missouri.The company had…
A123, the bankrupt battery company with factories in Livonia and Romulus, announced Sunday that a Chinese firm will acquire most of its assets.In an…
Republican US Senate candidate Pete Hoekstra says there are alternatives to using government subsidies to encourage new energy industries and the jobs…
US Senator Carl Levin says the federal government needs to invest in renewable energy companies, even if those investments sometimes go bad. Levin made…
U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow is defending federal subsidies to promote green energy and advanced manufacturing businesses.The loans, grants, and tax…
Tuesday’s bankruptcy announcement by A123 Systems Inc. has many taking another look at the prospects of the electric car.Conservative commentators have…
This week Morning Edition host Christina Shockley talked with Michigan Radio's political analyst about the legislation to overhaul Blue Cross Blue Shield…
The second presidential debate is over, and I’m pretty sure that if you polled Michigan voters and asked, simply, “who won last night?” there wouldn’t be…