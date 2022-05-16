Abortion Rights in Michigan

-
Demonstrations were held in Ann Arbor, Detroit and other Michigan cities.
-
Governor Gretchen Whitmer is waiting to find out whether the Michigan Supreme Court will hear her challenge to Michigan's dormant abortion law that would take effect if Roe v. Wade is overturned. The governor has asked the state Supreme Court to bypass lower courts and declare that Michigan's 1931 law violates the state constitution.
-
Governor Gretchen Whitmer is waiting to hear whether the Michigan Supreme Court will hear her challenge to Michigan’s dormant abortion law that would take effect if Roe v. Wade is overturned.
-
Abortion rights are taking center stage in Michigan and across the country after documents suggest the Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.
-
Many women in the state had no idea that if Roe goes, a 1931 law making abortion a felony would spring into effect.
-
The Republican-controlled Michigan House rejected several efforts Thursday to soften the impact on abortion rights if Roe v. Wade is reversed.