Updated November 4 at 9:34 a.m.: Michigan voters have approved Proposal 2, which amends the Michigan Constitution to protect electronic data and…
The American Civil Liberties Union sent a letter to municipal clerks across the state reminding them to follow Michigan's voters’ rights laws.“We’ve sent…
The American Civil Liberties Union claims Flint voters may be denied their right to vote absentee in the August primary.The ACLU suit finds fault with how…
A federal district judge says an Iraqi man who was being held by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the Calhoun County Jail should not go back…
The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a federal class action lawsuit aimed at winning the release of immigrants housed at the Calhoun County…
After a years-long battle, two class-action lawsuits against the Michigan Department of Corrections have reached a settlement. The lawsuits were brought…
The ACLU of Michigan is suing Immigration and Customs Enforcement to get records related to the arrest and detention of Jilmar Ramos-Gomez, a Marine…
A veteran Grand Rapids police captain was put on a 20-hour suspension, and will have to go through additional training, after the city’s Civilian Appeal…
The ACLU of Michigan is asking Governor Gretchen Whitmer to let local leaders in Benton Harbor decide what happens in their schools.The ACLU delivered…
Attorneys representing groups that sued to force the replacement of Flint’s lead service lines expect the job will get done this year.Earlier this week,…