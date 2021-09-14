-
The ACLU of Michigan is asking state regulators to examine a Catholic health system’s policy of not providing tubal ligations.The ACLU filed the complaint…
-
The Michigan State Police needs to do more confront racial disparities in troopers’ traffic stops, according to a new lawsuit filed by the ACLU of…
-
Today on Stateside, after more than a year of masking up and physical distancing, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has set an end date to pandemic restrictions.…
-
The ACLU of Michigan says medically-vulnerable immigrant detainees at the Calhoun County Jail should be released because of a COVID-19 outbreak there.The…
-
In the middle of a pandemic, a lot of voters are planning to cast their vote via absentee ballot. It's a fairly simple process (which you can learn more…
-
A class action lawsuit filed in federal court this week alleges that Vision Property Management, a company based out of South Carolina, scammed low-income…
-
The American Civil Liberties Union sent a letter to municipal clerks across the state reminding them to follow Michigan's voters’ rights laws.“We’ve sent…
-
A circuit court judge has ordered the Flint City Clerk’s office to process a backlog of more than 1,000 absentee ballot applications by the end of the…
-
The American Civil Liberties Union claims Flint voters may be denied their right to vote absentee in the August primary.The ACLU suit finds fault with how…
-
The ACLU and other civil rights groups are suing the city of Detroit and others over Detroit’s water shutoffs.Detroit has shut off water service to around…