Adam Rosenthal

The Flint water crisis criminal process is set to resume after taking a break for the holidays.State health department director Nick Lyon is due to return…
The stage is set for the next step in the Flint water crisis criminal probe.Today, a judge scheduled preliminary exams for five water crisis defendants…
This will be a busy week for Flint water crisis prosecutors.A Monday court hearing will handle motions in the criminal cases against five MDEQ employees,…
The criminal case against a half-dozen government employees in the Flint water crisis probe will drag on into this fall.District Court Judge Jennifer…
Six state workers accused of criminal wrongdoing in the Flint Water Crisis are getting their state paychecks once again - and Flint’s mayor is not happy…
A judge has agreed to consolidate the criminal cases against eight defendants related to the Flint water crisis.Genesee District Judge Tracy Collier-Nix…