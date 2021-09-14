-
It is another devastating statistic from 2020. Michigan had a 16% increase in drug overdose deaths in 2020 as compared to the previous year, according to…
As Michigan joins the nation in seeking solutions to the opioid crisis, researchers at the University of Michigan have come up with an important tool for…
This week, the St. Clair County jail will start offering some inmates a chance to get on medications that can help them kick opioid addiction.The…
Today, did the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality ignore a staff scientist’s warnings about PFAS contamination in 2012? Plus, the chief of the…
Today on Stateside, a conversation about the dismal state of special education in Michigan in light of a recent report that names it as the only state in…
A pilot project in western Wayne County will offer people struggling with opioid addiction a possible path to recovery.The Rescue Recovery program will…
Think of someone with cancer, or hypertension, or diabetes.Imagine hauling a person with cancer or diabetes before a judge, and charging him with a crime…
The opioid epidemic has been devastating to families and communities across America. For those struggling with addiction, getting clean can be a grueling…
Julia Simonelli says when she walked into the Michigan State Police post in Cadillac and told them she needed addiction treatment, police spent hours…
The Next IdeaOpioid addiction and meth use are making news almost every day, but tackling today’s drug epidemic isn’t easy. Treatments like Alcoholics…