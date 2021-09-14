-
The future for some private colleges will come down to their ability to think “outside the [traditional tuition] box,” says Jayson Boyers, President of…
There are more than three-quarters of a million people in Michigan over age 23 who never graduated high school.Now, there is a way for them to get not a…
What can we learn from the children around us? Do we really even listen to them?Christopher Phillips, founder of Socrates Café, has been sharing what he’s…
When you think of "prison inmates," what's the first thing that comes to mind?For many, it might be the face of someone convicted for a high-profile,…
For a convicted felon, getting a shot at an education might begin in prison.Typically that means job training or a GED.But a new program offers something…
There are 2.2 million people now incarcerated in American prisons. Each year, hundreds of thousands of those inmates are released.One of the most…
Michigan has a teacher shortage, at least when it comes to vocational programs.Education administrators say it's creating "emergency situations" in some…
A new report says Michigan needs to spend more money on adult education if it wants to meet the need for skilled workers.As Michigan’s economy grows,…