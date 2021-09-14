advanced batteries

-
HOLLAND, Mich. (AP) - A Michigan factory that makes lithium-ion batteries for General Motors is halting production for up to six weeks because of a…
A lithium-ion battery maker says it’s finally begun production at its plant in West Michigan.President Obama’s stimulus package invested some $2 billion…
The State of Michigan says the new owner of bankrupt battery maker A123 Systems cannot get the company's state tax credits.In April, 2009 the state…
Boeing hopes to have a permanent fix for its new Dreamliner jet by the end of the month. All Dreamliners have been grounded since January after reports of…
Community leaders in Holland, Michigan are trying to stay upbeat about the future of the battery industry they’ve worked so hard to attract.But the past…
Dow Kokam, the advanced battery manufacturer, has laid off 40 to 60 employees at its Midland Battery Park and another factory in Missouri.The company had…
This story was updated to correct that the $120 million goes to a a number of partners including two in Michigan. Two new advanced-battery research…
US Senator Carl Levin says the federal government needs to invest in renewable energy companies, even if those investments sometimes go bad. Levin made…
DETROIT (AP) - The U.S. operations of electric car battery maker A123 Systems filed for bankruptcy protection and its automotive assets are being acquired…
Michigan lithium-ion battery company is hiring again - after slashing its workforce last year.A-123 says it plans to hire up to 400 people in the next few…