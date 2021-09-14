-
The North American Great Lakes region has some of the world’s leading experts on freshwater issues. A new nonprofit wants to share this expertise with…
A country that is one of the most mineral-rich in the world is also one of the world's poorest nations. The Democratic Republic of Congo has been rocked…
Wildlife conservation in Africa is an important and difficult environmental issue for the continent as many of the planet’s most majestic animals are…
Mike Ellison says while he was born in Ethiopia, he was transformed in to an artist in Detroit. You can hear that fusion of cultures in his music. A lot…
One of the world's most extensive and valuable collections of African music has come to the University of Michigan.It's the Leo Sarkisian Collection of…