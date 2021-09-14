-
The largest recall in automotive history just got bigger.General Motors and Ford Motor Company this week recalled nearly four million cars with…
Automakers have added another 12 million cars to a massive recall involving defective airbags.Takata-made airbags can inflate with too much force and…
There have been at least eight people killed in accidents related to defective airbags made by Takata. The potential number of vehicles affected by these…
Honda Motor Company will run newspaper and radio ads as well as Facebook posts to get the word out about a potentially lethal defect in millions of its…