-
President Donald Trump's proposed budget would eliminate funding for something called the Essential Air Service program.The EAS began in 1978 to make sure…
-
ROMULUS – An Associated Press investigation has found that people crashed cars into or otherwise breached the security fencing at Detroit Metropolitan…
-
Transportation Security Administration officers rallied at Detroit Metro Airport on Wednesday afternoon, demanding more armed personnel at airports across…
-
You know how it can go: flight delays - angry customers - long line - baggage that goes astray.A group of University of Michigan engineers is busy…
-
International travelers may soon experience shorter wait times at Detroit Metropolitan Airport.New technology at the airport aims to make the U.S. customs…
-
ROMULUS, Mich. (AP) - Operators of Detroit Metropolitan Airport have taken a small first step toward ending its status as one of the nation's worst major…
-
The Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids will build a new treatment system to prevent a film of smelly, nuisance bioslime from building up…
-
The main airport in Grand Rapids is proposing to build a new system to prevent the buildup of a bacterial film in a nearby river. The system would be the…
-
DETROIT (AP) - The closings of three air traffic control towers in Michigan are among 149 nationwide that will be delayed.The Federal Aviation…
-
ROMULUS, Mich. (AP) - Authorities evacuated the smaller of two terminals at Detroit Metropolitan Airport for about two hours and detained one person as a…