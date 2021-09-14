Aiyana Jones

-
The city of Detroit has settled a lawsuit with the family of a girl shot and killed by a Detroit police officer nine years ago.Aiyana Stanley-Jones was…
A jury is deciding whether a Detroit police officer is guilty of a misdemeanor for causing the death of a little girl in 2010.No one disputes that Office…
The re-trial of a Detroit police officer who killed a young girl during a May 2010 raid began Thursday.No one disputes that Officer Joseph Weekley shot…
"How many people believe today that there shouldn't be another Trayvon Martin?" Ron Scott asked a crowd through a megaphone.This was the opening question…
DETROIT (AP) — A jury has resumed deliberations in the trial of a Detroit police officer blamed for the fatal shooting of a 7-year-old girl.The jury met…
Jurors will get instructions from a judge and then start deliberations in the trial of a Detroit police officer charged in the fatal shooting of a…