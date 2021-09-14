-
This has been a complicated year. It’s brought pain and grief, as well as lessons about love and hope. For musicians Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Blount…
-
An effort to recall Governor Gretchen Whitmer can proceed, but it'll be an uphill climb to get enough signatures to get the recall effort on the…
-
A Michigan man has filed a recall petition against Governor Gretchen Whitmer over her stay-at-home order. This comes less than two weeks before Whitmer’s…
-
In May of 2016, residents of Albion voted to have their school district annexed by neighboring Marshall.This week, Michigan Radio examined the impact the…
-
On the first day of school, more than 100 men lined up outside of Harrington Elementary in Albion, Michigan.They were all dressed to the nines. Most had…
-
In May of last year, residents of Albion stepped into the voting booth. On their ballots, they saw this question:"Shall Albion Public Schools be annexed…
-
The past few years have brought change after change for students in Albion, Michigan.For years, they saw friends and neighbors hop on buses from other…
-
Mixtape: New music from The Accidentals, The War and Treaty, and Jessie Ray and the Carolina CatfishIt's time for our monthly check-in on the music scene on the west side of the state.John Sinkevics is the editor and publisher of LocalSpins.com, where he…
-
Give us back our schools.That's the message some Albion residents have for state lawmakers.The south central Michigan city voted to let Marshall Public…
-
A group of people met in Albion last night in an attempt to unify the community after someone vandalized several buildings downtown.The city put out a…