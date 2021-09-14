-
The lake trout used to be the fish to catch in the Great Lakes. But by the 1950s, severe overfishing and an infestation of an eel-like, blood-sucking…
-
You’ve probably heard about the big bad invasive silver or bighead carp, also known as Asian carp.But there’s another invasive fish that’s roughly a third…
-
A fish that was almost wiped out in the Great Lakes is making a comeback in Lake Huron.Lake trout are suddenly doing what biologists have been trying to…
-
It looks like food for salmon will continue to be scarce in Lake Michigan. Researchers say it appears not many alewives were born in the lake this year -…