-
Right now, scientists are on a ship taking samples and measurements of the Great Lakes. They’re trying to determine how the lakes will fare this year and…
-
Issues & Ale: Seeing Green in Lake ErieMon, August 20, 6:30-8:00 PMBlack Cloister Brewing Company619 Monroe St, Toledo, OH 43604In the summer of 2014,…
-
Lake Superior is cold, deep and clear. But it’s no longer the clearest of the Great Lakes.Lakes Michigan and Huron have gotten clearer, bumping Lake…
-
Scientists launched a kind of underwater robotic tool in Lake Erie this week to test the water for toxins.Timothy Davis is a researcher with NOAA's Great…
-
Yesterday, I talked about how Lake Erie is endangered by pollution from factory farms, which dump hundreds of millions of gallons of animal waste onto the…
-
You might remember two years ago, when people in Toledo couldn’t drink the water for a couple days because it had been poisoned by toxic cyanobacteria in…
-
TOLEDO – Ohio's plan to take a big bite out of what's feeding the toxic cyanobacteria in western Lake Erie leans heavily on programs put in place over the…
-
Half a million Toledo residents lost their drinking water in the summer of 2014 thanks to thick carpets of bacteria-laden algae on Lake Erie.It hammered…
-
Another severe algal bloom will hit western Lake Erie later this summer, according to environmental scientists from the University of Michigan and the…
-
Researchers have set up two Porta potties by a bus stop on the University of Michigan's central campus today. They're hoping to gather enough urine to…