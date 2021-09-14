-
More than one billion dollars has been spent in the U.S. since 2010 dealing with algae blooms that potentially harbor toxic cyanobacteria. A report by the…
The cyanobacterial bloom on Lake Erie has grown 20 miles in the past week. It now covers 620 square miles of Lake Erie, taking up about 6 percent of the…
Massive blooms of blue-green algae are choking Florida's waterways. On Lake Okeechobee, the Army Corps of Engineers is testing methods based on wastewater treatment to remove the green slime.
If you’ve been on social media the past 24 hours, you might have noticed photos trending of what looks like the Chicago River on St. Patrick’s Day.But…
Ohio State University researchers say the public is willing to pay part of the price to address Lake Erie’s cyanobacteria problem. “Unfortunately,…
Yesterday, I talked about how Lake Erie is endangered by pollution from factory farms, which dump hundreds of millions of gallons of animal waste onto the…
Half a million Toledo residents lost their drinking water in the summer of 2014 thanks to thick carpets of bacteria-laden algae on Lake Erie.It hammered…
Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that a 2011 algae bloom shut down Toledo's water system. It also incorrectly attributed to…
Two U.S. representatives from Michigan announced at a farm near Monroe they plan to introduce legislation that would reduce pollution that causes harmful…
Another severe algal bloom will hit western Lake Erie later this summer, according to environmental scientists from the University of Michigan and the…