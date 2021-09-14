algal bloom

-
New research finds the annual dead zone in Lake Erie is getting a boost that makes it worse very quickly.That dead zone begins with nutrients, phosphorus,…
More than one billion dollars has been spent in the U.S. since 2010 dealing with algae blooms that potentially harbor toxic cyanobacteria. A report by the…
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has rolled out a comprehensive water quality plan for his state. The plan has been named H2Ohio.A primary goal of the plan is to…
You’ve probably heard about harmful blue-green algae on Lake Erie (it's actually not algae at all - it's cyanobacteria). A large bloom of it famously...
The cyanobacterial bloom on Lake Erie has grown 20 miles in the past week. It now covers 620 square miles of Lake Erie, taking up about 6 percent of the…
Environmentalists are calling on presidential candidates to commit to doing more to protect the Great Lakes. The "Healing Our Waters-Great Lakes…
Today on Stateside, the interim president of Michigan State University has publically apologized to survivors of sexual abuse by former MSU sports doctor…
Researchers with Ohio Sea Grant and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) say cyanobacterial blooms in Lake Erie will likely be…
Late summer is when we wind up seeing those unwelcome blooms of cyanobacteria and algae in western Lake Erie.But right now, spring, is when the blooms are…
Blooms of algae in Lake Erie have given rise to a toxin that got so bad three years ago, Toledo had to shut down its water system.Fertilizer that runs off…