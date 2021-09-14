-
Following news that an alleged domestic terrorist group plotted to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel spoke…
-
Robert Siegel, longtime senior host of NPR's award-winning evening newsmagazine All Things Considered, will be retiring effective Jan. 5, 2018."This is a…
-
As the Michigan Legislature wraps up for the year we wanted to take a look back at 2015 with Ken Sikkema, former Senate Majority Leader and Senior Policy…
-
As the Michigan House and Senate wrap up for the year, there’s a piece of legislation that could change what voters experience in the booth. The…
-
With the roads funding plan behind them, the Michigan Legislature is on break until December. When they return, fixing Detroit Public Schools will be at…
-
The legislature this week passed a package of bills to fund Michigan roads. The legislation would bump up the state’s gas tax by seven cents per gallon,…
-
Gov. Rick Snyder this week announced his plan for overhauling Detroit Public Schools. It includes splitting the district and leaving the debt with the old…
-
The Michigan Legislature has approved $9 million to deal with the fallout from the Flint water crisis. That price tag has turned attention to how the…
-
Govenor Snyder last week announced the city of Flint will be switching back to Detroit water.This comes after months of complaints by Flint residents;…
-
There has been a recent influx of undocumented children who are crossing the Mexican border into the U.S. Many of these children hail from Central…