-
A Michigan school district is facing a federal lawsuit over past sexual harassment.Wednesday, the U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit against the…
-
Allegan County Commissioner Jim Storey announced today he'll run to replace former state representative Cindy Gamrat. Gamrat was expelled from office last…
-
State Representative Cindy Gamrat (R-Plainwell) got an earful from people living in her district Tuesday night. It was the first time Gamrat held office…
-
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - A southwestern Michigan couple is suing the federal government over a planned lease of oil and gas development rights in the…