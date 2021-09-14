-
The state of Michigan says the Detroit suburb of Allen Park has been released from receivership following improvements in its financial situation.The…
When we heard that the Automotive Press Association was holding an event to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Giant Uniroyal Tire along 1-94, we…
A New York-based developer has agreed to buy the site of a disastrous movie studio project that pushed Allen Park to the brink of bankruptcy.The downriver…
The emergency financial manager of Allen Park is expected to meet with city residents this evening to talk about the city's priorities.Gov. Snyder…
The City of Allen Park is the latest to get a state appointed emergency financial manager. The move affects who’s in charge in some other communities who…
After a review of Allen Park's finances by a state-appointed team, Governor Snyder declared that the city is in a financial emergency. That finding could…
Governor Rick Snyder has declared a financial emergency in the city of Allen Park.It could lead to a state-appointed manager running the city. A bad…
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) - A team responsible for reviewing Allen Park's finances says Gov. Snyder should appoint an emergency manager to run the city…
The state is moving ahead with the process that could result in an emergency manager for Allen Park.Allen Park is a Detroit suburb with about 28,000…
The state is looking at requests to investigate the finances of two Michigan cities.Jackson’s Mayor has asked for a state review of the city's books.…