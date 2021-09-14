alternative energy

-
Wind energy became popular because it can reduce the need for polluting coal and gas generated electricity. But, things are shifting now.“The primary…
-
For years, scientists have been developing ways to put algae in your gas tank. It works, but we're still a long way from buying algal biofuel at the pump.…
-
The Next Idea So many innovative ideas begin with inventors observing simple events. Take Newton’s falling apple, for example, or Archimedes’ overflowing…
-
The Next IdeaEarth’s water is a natural medium for collecting energy, taking in about 97% of what we receive from the sun. After reflection and radiation,…
-
Well, regardless of your politics, you can’t say nothing good came out of the aborted Michigan recount.Chris Thomas, the state’s longtime elections…
-
A new device developed by researchers from Michigan State University may soon be available for development of wearable devices that harvest energy from…
-
Last week, amid the frenzy that followed the presidential election, the Michigan Senate passed a pair of bills that would mean a dramatic overhaul of…
-
This is the last week state lawmakers are scheduled to meet in 2015.Legislative leaders will try to advance bills that would give tax breaks to data…
-
For Michigan family living off the grid, it's "not about the sacrifice, it's about paying attention"Living off the grid can be a lot of work, but Joe and Shelly Trumpey and their two daughters have managed it for years. Their home is near Grass Lake in…
-
Governor Rick Snyder will announce his new energy strategy for the state very soon and, anticipating that, Democrats and Republicans in the Legislature…