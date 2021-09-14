Amazon HQ2

-
Detroit and the state of Michigan pulled out the stops in their unsuccessful bid to lure Amazon and its second headquarters to the Motor City. But the…
-
The business leaders who unsuccessfully pitched Detroit to Amazon are now being asked to make a similar commitment to public education.Billionaire Dan…
-
Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon is facing mounting pressure to resign over how the university handled complaints against former sports…
-
Detroit’s comeback narrative doesn’t play in Seattle.That’s the home of Amazon, the giant online retailer. It dropped the Motor City this week from its…
-
Amazon announced the 20 finalists for its second headquarters Thursday morning, and a grand total of zero Michigan cities made the cut.Detroit and Grand…
-
When Amazon calls, cities jump.That's the lesson we learn in reporter Chad Livengood's new story for Crain's Detroit Business.Livengood and co-author Kirk…
-
When Detroit joined the national scrum to win the second Amazon headquarters, a big deficiency became glaringly obvious.Amazon wants access to public…
-
Wayne County Prosector Kym Worthy has charged a former Michigan State Police trooper with 2nd degree murder. Last summer, Mark Bessner fired his Taser…
-
Governor Rick Snyder’s election seven years ago was supposed to represent the political triumph of “economic gardening,” the idea that government doesn’t…
-
As you may know, Amazon is looking for another city in which to build a vast new headquarters that could mean billions in investment and up to 50,000…