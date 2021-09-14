-
In a new report, the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan said the U.S. Border Patrol in Michigan uses racial profiling to target immigrants from…
A letter is fueling a dispute over how the city of Flint handles elections.After the August primary, Genesee County Election Supervisor Doreen Fulcher…
The American Civil Liberties Union claims Flint voters may be denied their right to vote absentee in the August primary.The ACLU suit finds fault with how…
The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a federal class action lawsuit aimed at winning the release of immigrants housed at the Calhoun County…
The Michigan Supreme Court will decide whether it’s ever okay under the state Constitution for taxpayer dollars to support private schools.The case…
A federal judge in Ann Arbor heard arguments Wednesday in a case involving a Haitian asylum seeker. Ansly Damus has been held by immigration authorities…
A Meijer pharmacist in Petoskey refused for religious reasons to fill a customer's prescription that was medically necessary to treat her miscarriage,…
The city of Flint is being sued after one of its police officers handcuffed a disabled seven-year-old boy in 2015. The boy was handcuffed by the officer,…
The Michigan Court of Appeals says inmates sentenced to prison as children can sue the state over allegations they were beaten and sexually abused. The…
The American Civil Liberties Union is calling on Greyhound to end its practice of routinely giving U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents permission to…