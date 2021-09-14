-
The Michigan Supreme Court says the state must return more than $550 million to school employees who had money deducted for retiree health care.The court…
-
Teachers unions held early morning rallies today at schools across Michigan.Teachers and others took part in so-called ‘walk-in’ events in Detroit,…
-
A survey of educators in Michigan shows many teachers are feeling demoralized by state mandates and a lack of funding. Eleven-thousand teachers across the…
-
Teachers and staff at Detroit’s first unionized charter school have reached a tentative collective bargaining agreement.Teachers at Detroit’s Cesar Chavez…
-
Teachers and staff at a Detroit charter school are pressing forward with an effort to unionize.Teachers at the Cesar Chavez Academy have filed to hold an…
-
Vice President Joe Biden says Republicans have stopped believing in the concept of public education.Biden made those comments as he rallied thousands of…
-
Bolger and Schmidt answer to complaints about breaking campaign finance lawsState House Speaker Jase Bolger and state Representative Roy Schmidt have a…
-
The American Federation of Teachers is in Detroit for the group’s annual convention.And they’re taking it to the streets—and to Detroit Public Schools’…
-
The Republican-led legislature approved a measure that would prohibit schools from automatically deducting union dues from the paychecks of school…
-
The leader of the nation’s second-largest teacher’s union made a pitch for empowering teachers in Detroit. American Federation of Teachers President Randi…