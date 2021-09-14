-
American Indian Services, an organization that has served the Native American community in Southeast Michigan for nearly 50 years, is closing its doors…
-
When you’re a leader, the decisions you make, for better or for worse, have lasting repercussions that echo into the future. And if you ask the…
-
Our Fires Still Burn: The Native American Experience is a documentary film that follows the lives of Native Americans who are fighting to keep their…
-
Anishinaabemowin is the language that was spoken by tribes in Michigan for millennia, and it’s near extinction in the state.Many Michigan tribes don’t…
-
State of Opportunity's Jennifer Guerra talks to members of two Michigan tribes about the incredibly high rate of suicide among young American Indians.…
-
More than 100 years ago, Methodist missionaries set up Indian Mission churches in northern Michigan. The goal was to bring Christianity and to do away…
-
A new organization in Ypsilanti that promotes cancer awareness for Native Americans is struggling to stay afloat.Shoshana Beth Phillips is executive…
-
City of Hamtramck facing a financial emergencyFollowing a state review, Governor Snyder has confirmed that the city of Hamtramck faces a financial…
-
Buena Vista schools to reopen Students in the Buena Vista school district will soon be heading back to the classroom. “The state Department of Education…
-
On today's show: We've been alloped by wet weather. We get an update from West Michigan on the cleanup of the flooded Grand River.And, we find out just…