A coalition of union and environmental groups says it’s time for the federal government to invest more money in the nation’s aging water and sewer lines.…
Vice President Joe Biden says he’ll work to get President Obama’s American Jobs Act through Congress piece by piece if lawmakers won’t take up the entire…
Vice President Joe Biden used a speech in Flint to chastise Congressional Republicans for stalling the President’s jobs bill. Senate Republicans blocked a…
Vice President Joe Biden will be in Michigan today to tout the President’s Jobs Bill. But Michigan Congressman Tim Walberg says the $447 billion bill will…
Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow says she doesn’t know if the president’s jobs bill will clear its first legislative hurdle later today. That’s when the…
A new White House report claims President Obama’s $447 billion American Jobs Act will save or create 11,900 teaching jobs in Michigan.According to the…
Grand Rapids Mayor George Heartwell says the $450 billion jobs bill is “crucial” for Michigan. His comments are part of a campaign to get Congress to act…