The EPA has handed down a clear message to Michigan: your air is not clear. The agency says too many people are living in areas with unacceptable smog…
A new study shows Michigan’s air quality continues to improve, but the American Lung Association warns those gains could be lost. The association’s "State…
The quality of Michigan’s air continues to improve. That’s the finding of a new report out today.The American Lung Association’s annual State of the Air…
The American Lung Association is not happy with state health insurance plans.Jim Harrington with the Lung Association says in Michigan, many plans aren't…
A new report suggests Michigan and 45 other states should consider raising their legal smoking age from the current 18 years old. The report entitled…
Clean air advocates in Michigan are cheering a U.S. Supreme Court decision that will allow stricter regulation of coal-fired power plants.The high court…
Air quality is improving in some Michigan cities, according to a new report. The American Lung Association’s annual ‘State of the Air’ report is out…
Michigan ranks among the worst states for funding anti-smoking programs.Each year, the state collects over one billion dollars in tobacco taxes and…
Air quality is getting better in Michigan, according to a new report from the American Lung Association. The association’s annual ‘State of the Air’…