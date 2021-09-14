-
Michigan is seeing a shortage in blood donations due to COVID-19, so some organizations are urging healthy people to donate blood.Todd Kulman, a spokesman…
As wildfires across California have continued to cause massive damage this week, some Michigan residents have gone to California with organizations like…
The American Red Cross has issued an emergency call for blood and platelets, urging all eligible donors to give now to replenish an extremely low summer…
A nondescript warehouse on Flint’s north side is now the epicenter of the city’s response to its drinking water crisis.Forklifts are busy moving flats…
This week, state and local efforts are being stepped up to help people in Flint have clean water.Flint’s tap water is not safe to drink because of lead…
Blood banks in Michigan had much lower donation rates this week due to the weather.Michigan Blood is a non-profit blood bank that usually collects 2,200…
Blood donations tend to drop at hospitals and clinics across Michigan at this time of year.That's why officials are urging Michiganders to consider…
The American Red Cross has issued an emergency call for blood and platelet donations. Donations were down about 10% in June and the first week of July,…
Contract talks are set to resume tomorrow between the American Red Cross and its two striking unions.The strike that started March 30 has greatly slowed…
More than 200 American Red Cross workers in Michigan went on strike this morning.Staff members represented by the Office and Professional Employees…