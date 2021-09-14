American Water Works Association

-
If your building has been closed or only a few people have been using it, the water in the pipes should be flushed before you start up your business…
-
Michigan’s Department of Environmental Quality should update its rules on the level of lead that’s considered acceptable in drinking water.That is the one…
-
A bill stalled in the Michigan state Senate is the latest skirmish in a national fight over who will supply water pipes to cities.State Senator Rick Jones…
-
The U.S. EPA is making long term revisions to the 25-year-old Lead and Copper Rule. The new rules are expected to come out this year. A top EPA official…