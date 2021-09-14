-
A federal lawsuit against two Detroit-area Kohl’s department stores can go forward. The stores in Novi and Northville are accused of violating the…
-
A bill just introduced in the Michigan House is aimed at cracking down on the prescription of fake emotional support animals.House Bill 4910, known as the…
-
The Next IdeaDriverless cars are on the horizon. That much is clear. We’ve heard from businesses, engineers and politicians about how autonomous vehicles…
-
This weekend marks the 25th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The ADA prohibits discrimination based on a person’s disability. It…
-
One of the most profound changes in Michigan has been the way we care for and treat people who are developmentally disabled.In 1970, there were 14,000…
-
The State of Michigan is close to wrapping up a plan to make its programs more accessible to people with disabilities.The goal is to get State offices,…
-
A suburban Detroit restaurant is paying a high price for refusing to serve a family of five. The federal government sued .alleging the restaurant violated…