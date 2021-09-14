-
The leader of a community service program that brings volunteers to work in Detroit schools is urging members of Congress to vote against the budget plan…
For more than 20 years, volunteers with AmeriCorps have served in nonprofits, schools, public agencies, and community- and faith-based groups across the…
Hundreds of teenagers fanned out across Flint today to help clean up the city. Many hope by doing so they can also help clean up the city’s battered…
More than 80 Americorps members will spend part of the next few years helping Flint school children. The national service program named Flint as one of…
The national AmeriCorps program is marking its 20th anniversary.Hundreds of new AmeriCorps volunteers were sworn in today in Lansing and Detroit.Carolyn…