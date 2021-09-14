-
A former U.S. Marine freed from Iranian custody five years ago is in court with the American government over whether he can collect a multimillion-dollar…
-
A Flint man held for four years by the Iranian government is now suing the U.S. government.Amir Hekmati was visiting family in Tehran when he was arrested…
-
A year ago, a Flint man walked free from an Iranian prison cell after being held for four years on spying charges.Amir Hekmati continues to move on with…
-
Amir Hekmati has sued the government of Iran for torture and false imprisonment. The complaint was filed this week in federal court in Washington D.C.The…
-
After being held for more than four years in an Iranian prison, Amir Hekmati, the former U.S. Marine from Flint, is home. The Flint man was part of a…
-
A nearly four-and-a-half year nightmare has ended for the Hekmati family of Flint.Marine veteran Amir Hekmati was reunited today with his sisters and…
-
(Editor's note: See this post: Follow Amir Hekmati's journey home from an Iranian prison to Michigan for updates as Hekmati makes his way home.)The AP…
-
Update 3:35 p.m. NPR has confirmed that Iran released a fifth prisoner. An American named Matthew Trevithick. You can find more here. To recap, here are…
-
At last year’s State of the Union address, Flint Congressman Dan Kildee’s guest seat was unoccupied. It was left empty for Marine veteran Amir Hekmati of…
-
The sister of a Michigan man held in an Iranian prison for four years will be a guest at Tuesday’s State of the Union address.Last year, Flint Congressman…