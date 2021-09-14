-
The man convicted of a terrorist attack at Flint’s Bishop International Airport in 2017 is expressing no remorse.Shackled, wearing a baggy orange prison…
-
A Canadian man who was convicted of terrorism for nearly killing a Michigan airport police officer has been sentenced to life in prison.Amor Ftouhi was…
-
When Amor Ftouhi arrives in court this week the only question is how many years in prison he'll face for stabbing a Flint airport police officer in…
-
A federal jury Tuesday found a Canadian man guilty of stabbing an airport police officer in Flint, Michigan last year.Prosecutors say he was on a “mission…
-
The jury is expected to get the case today of a man accused of stabbing a Flint airport police officer in June, 2017Federal prosecutors wrapped up its…
-
Prosecutors say a Canadian man on trial for stabbing a Flint airport police officer was on a “mission to murder.”The trial started Wednesday, with the…
-
Nearly a year and a half after an airport policeman was stabbed in Flint, the trial of the man accused of wielding the knife is set to begin.Amor Ftouhi…
-
On Thursday, the man charged with stabbing a police officer at Flint’s Bishop International Airport last year says he said “no” to a plea deal because…
-
A federal judge wants the man charged with stabbing a police officer at Flint’s airport last year to appear in court later Thursday, whether he wants to…
-
Approximately 100 prospective jurors are scheduled to fill out a lengthy questionnaire Monday in Flint.The questionnaires will help attorneys decide who…